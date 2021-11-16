Citadel Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 932,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,815 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 6.64% of RMG Acquisition Corp. III worth $9,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Financial Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth about $159,000.

RMGC opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $10.09.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

