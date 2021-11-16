Cipher (CPR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,829.00

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One Cipher coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cipher has traded 75.3% higher against the dollar. Cipher has a market cap of $119,376.59 and $2,829.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $254.41 or 0.00420108 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000155 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001019 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $651.64 or 0.01076076 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Cipher is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

