Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Sets New 1-Year High at $62.19

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.19 and last traded at $61.55, with a volume of 580288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.41.
A number of analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.18.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83.
In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $159,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $121,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,669 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,599. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ciena by 483.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Ciena during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Ciena during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 83.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.
Ciena Company Profile (NYSE:CIEN)
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.