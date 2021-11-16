Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) CFO Preetam Shah Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) CFO Preetam Shah acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $30,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ CDTX opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $3.15.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 722.37% and a negative net margin of 106.76%. Analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDTX. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,346,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 607,200 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $353,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 99.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 187,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 93,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 11.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDTX. WBB Securities upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Aegis reduced their price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

