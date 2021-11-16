CIBT Education Group Inc Purchases 29,000 Shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) Stock

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) insider CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 29,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.61 per share, with a total value of C$17,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,333,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$813,130.

CIBT Education Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.61 per share, with a total value of C$3,050.00.

On Friday, November 5th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$3,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$310.00.

On Monday, November 1st, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 3,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$2,100.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.63 per share, with a total value of C$3,150.00.

On Monday, October 25th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$3,100.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.63 per share, with a total value of C$3,150.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.63 per share, with a total value of C$3,150.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.63 per share, with a total value of C$3,150.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 2,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$1,600.00.

MBA stock opened at C$0.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.73 million and a P/E ratio of -7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.28, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.34. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a one year low of C$0.56 and a one year high of C$0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.71.

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and China. The company engages in education, media communications, and real estate development businesses. It offers accredited programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English, TESOL teacher training, automotive technical training, business management, customer service, English teacher preparation, and accounting, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training; and interpreting and translation for Koreans and online English teacher training.

