Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Position Increased by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Chubb by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,708 shares of company stock valued at $17,526,741 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.13.

Shares of CB stock opened at $193.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $144.00 and a 1-year high of $197.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.19.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

