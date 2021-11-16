China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) Short Interest Up 1,341.2% in October

China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a growth of 1,341.2% from the October 14th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of ZXAIY opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.61. China Zenix Auto International has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.95.

China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.65 million for the quarter. China Zenix Auto International had a negative net margin of 33.97% and a negative return on equity of 30.45%.

China Zenix Auto International Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of steel wheels for commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: PRC Aftermarket Sales, PRC OEM Sales, and International Sales. The PRC Aftermarket Sales segment produces and sells steel and aluminum wheels to distributors.

