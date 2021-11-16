Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.3% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,523,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,023,000 after acquiring an additional 30,987 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 117,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 21,758 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 28,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.42.

Chevron stock opened at $117.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $116.95.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 103.47%.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,401 shares of company stock worth $29,709,366 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

