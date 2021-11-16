Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $482,000 Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,250 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 475.2% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $55,000. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CFG opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.67.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.18.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

