Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Buys Shares of 3,680 Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OTTR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $66.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. Otter Tail Co. has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $316.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.63 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 45.22%.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

