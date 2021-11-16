Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Buys 2,200 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $379,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,628.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 368,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 347,055 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 179,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 17,814 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 195.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,222,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,073,000 after purchasing an additional 394,853 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCP opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.96 and a 12 month high of $22.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average is $22.27.

