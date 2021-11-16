Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Chemed by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 182,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,766,000 after purchasing an additional 38,966 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth about $424,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,086,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 92,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,929,000 after acquiring an additional 26,891 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.13, for a total transaction of $978,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.06, for a total value of $2,910,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Chemed stock opened at $498.79 on Tuesday. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $403.00 and a fifty-two week high of $560.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $463.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $473.01.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 7.57%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

