Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) PT Lowered to C$14.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CWSRF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities assumed coverage on Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC cut their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Chartwell Retirement Residences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.06.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWSRF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.52. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $11.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28.

Chartwell Retirement Residences is a real estate trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of a range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It operates through the Retirement Operations, and Long Term Care Operations segments.

