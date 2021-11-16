Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 5,201 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.91% of Tennant worth $13,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tennant by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,717,000 after buying an additional 25,497 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Tennant by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 380,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,401,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 13,804 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tennant alerts:

In other Tennant news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $264,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,081.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Azita Arvani sold 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $117,945.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock worth $701,905. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

TNC opened at $83.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.27. Tennant has a 52 week low of $64.14 and a 52 week high of $87.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter. Tennant had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 18.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tennant will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.21%.

Tennant Profile

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

Recommended Story: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tennant (NYSE:TNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.