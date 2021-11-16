Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $12.53 Million Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,657 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $12,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 309,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth $3,281,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 743,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,482,000 after acquiring an additional 35,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

DOX opened at $73.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.41 and a 200 day moving average of $77.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.59. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

