Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 44,546 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $12,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in MacroGenics by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 7,376,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,121,000 after buying an additional 1,348,100 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,933,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,135,000 after buying an additional 558,377 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,117,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,597,000 after buying an additional 14,602 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,941,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,857,000 after purchasing an additional 106,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 21.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,231,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,800,000 after purchasing an additional 562,389 shares during the last quarter.

MGNX opened at $19.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average of $24.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.08. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.23). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 46.52% and a negative net margin of 126.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 400,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.94 per share, with a total value of $8,376,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.29.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

