Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,396 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Avid Technology worth $13,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 654,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,642,000 after acquiring an additional 77,863 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 244,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after acquiring an additional 13,892 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 219,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 100,975 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,857,000 after acquiring an additional 46,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

AVID has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Avid Technology from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID opened at $33.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 1.16. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $40.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.93.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $32,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 5,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $162,415.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 678,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,888,332.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,300 shares of company stock worth $200,751. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.