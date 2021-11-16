Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,561 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.59% of Quanterix worth $12,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Quanterix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Quanterix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Quanterix by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 68.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 49.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

QTRX opened at $55.05 on Tuesday. Quanterix Co. has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $92.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -40.48 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.89.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 44.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quanterix news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $275,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dawn Mattoon sold 8,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $488,884.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,177 shares of company stock worth $1,655,728 over the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QTRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

