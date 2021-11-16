Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 127,358 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 23.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 667,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,358 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $12,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,957,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,845 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,116,000 after purchasing an additional 802,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,547,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,988,000 after purchasing an additional 641,331 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,641,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,157,000 after purchasing an additional 527,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

RKT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.96.

NYSE RKT opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 24.42 and a current ratio of 24.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.79.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 70.94% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Companies Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

