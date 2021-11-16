Chardan Capital Trims Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Target Price to $25.00

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Chardan Capital from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 355.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FIXX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

FIXX stock opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. Homology Medicines has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $313.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of -0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.79.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 45.27% and a negative net margin of 271.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Homology Medicines will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIXX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 64,620 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 15,964 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter worth $649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

