CGI (NYSE:GIB) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GIB. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of CGI from a buy rating to an underperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.46.

GIB stock opened at $88.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. CGI has a 52 week low of $68.51 and a 52 week high of $93.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CGI will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in CGI by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,182,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,059,000 after acquiring an additional 49,372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in CGI by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,992,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,076,000 after acquiring an additional 811,595 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in CGI by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,918,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,101,000 after acquiring an additional 45,186 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CGI by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,820,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in CGI by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,027,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

