CGI (NYSE:GIB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Desjardins

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Desjardins in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$132.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for CGI’s FY2022 earnings at $4.76 EPS.
GIB has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CGI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.46.
Shares of GIB opened at $88.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.88. CGI has a 1-year low of $68.51 and a 1-year high of $93.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in CGI by 3.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in CGI by 100.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in CGI by 2.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 51.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About CGI
CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).
See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?
Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.