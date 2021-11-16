CGI (NYSE:GIB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Desjardins

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Desjardins in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$132.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for CGI’s FY2022 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

GIB has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CGI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.46.

Shares of GIB opened at $88.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.88. CGI has a 1-year low of $68.51 and a 1-year high of $93.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CGI will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in CGI by 3.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in CGI by 100.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in CGI by 2.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 51.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

