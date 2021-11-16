Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Certara Inc. provides medicines to patients using proprietary biosimulation software and technology to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Certara Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Certara currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.33.

Shares of CERT stock opened at $38.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.19. Certara has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $45.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -90.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 13,394,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $399,160,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Aspbury sold 21,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $852,676.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,555,123 shares of company stock valued at $436,901,014 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Certara during the 1st quarter worth about $2,029,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Certara during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,556,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Certara by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 41,181 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Certara by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 25,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Certara by 175.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 34,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

