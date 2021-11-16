Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Insider Sells $852,676.24 in Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) insider Robert Aspbury sold 21,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $852,676.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Aspbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Robert Aspbury sold 19,354 shares of Certara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $648,552.54.

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $38.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 7.25. Certara, Inc. has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $45.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.57.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Certara by 1.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Certara by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Certara by 11.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Certara by 13.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Certara during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

CERT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

