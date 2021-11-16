Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,664 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $7,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cerner by 1.4% during the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Cerner by 2.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cerner by 2.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Cerner by 4.2% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cerner by 2.5% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

CERN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.20.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $73.91 on Tuesday. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $67.96 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.49.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.16%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.