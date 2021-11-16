Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Lowered to Neutral at Roth Capital

Roth Capital cut shares of Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrus Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LEU opened at $74.74 on Monday. Centrus Energy has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $88.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 73.28 and a beta of 2.60.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $2.53. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 42.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Centrus Energy will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $631,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,800. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Centrus Energy by 72.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 6.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 9.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial boosted its position in Centrus Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 382,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

