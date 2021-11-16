Centerra Gold (CGAU) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Centerra Gold (NYSE: CGAU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/12/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$11.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Centerra Gold was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Centerra Gold Inc. is a gold mining company. It is focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties principally in North America, Asia and other markets. The company properties principally include the Kumtor Mine in the Kyrgyz Republic, the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada and the Öksüt Mine in Turkey. Centerra Gold Inc. is based in Ontario, Canada. “

11/9/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.25 to C$12.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$9.25 to C$9.75. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$10.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/11/2021 – Centerra Gold was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

NYSE CGAU traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.34. 46,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,579. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.51. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a PE ratio of -4.37.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 46.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the third quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

