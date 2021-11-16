CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX) – Research analysts at Clarus Securities decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CEMATRIX in a report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for CEMATRIX’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Shares of CVE:CVX opened at C$0.41 on Monday. CEMATRIX has a 52-week low of C$0.33 and a 52-week high of C$0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.63 million and a P/E ratio of -5.94.

In related news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Norman Kendrick sold 172,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.48, for a total value of C$82,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,568,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,232,999.52.

CEMATRIX Corporation manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in Canada and the United States. Its cellular concrete products are used in MSE wall, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; oil and gas facilities, shallow utilities, and contaminated site remediation; and tunnel grout, annular pipe grout, pipe abandonment, and flowable fills applications.

