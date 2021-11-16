Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CELH. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Celsius from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius stock traded down $5.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.77. 3,215,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,590. Celsius has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $110.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 707.06 and a beta of 1.98.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Celsius by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Celsius by 331.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 130,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after buying an additional 100,048 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Celsius by 189.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 198,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,527,000 after buying an additional 129,876 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Celsius during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.