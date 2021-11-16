Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 50.81% and a negative net margin of 4,444.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.
NASDAQ:CLSN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.82. 1,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,622,262. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.88. Celsion has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $3.48. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Separately, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celsion in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.
Celsion Company Profile
Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.
