Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 50.81% and a negative net margin of 4,444.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

NASDAQ:CLSN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.82. 1,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,622,262. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.88. Celsion has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $3.48. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celsion in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Celsion by 44.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,332,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 719,758 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsion by 7.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 54,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsion in the second quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

Celsion Company Profile

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

