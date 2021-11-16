Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) SVP Sells $197,524.00 in Stock

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) SVP Diane C. Young sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $197,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CLDX traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.87. 248,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.22 and a beta of 2.74. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.05.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 891.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDX. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 370.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.