Celina M. Scally Sells 1,283 Shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) SVP Celina M. Scally sold 1,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $39,465.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of APR stock opened at $30.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.97. Apria, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Apria had a negative return on equity of 1,439.24% and a net margin of 6.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apria, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Apria by 2,068.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 58,715 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apria by 24.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,628,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,593,000 after buying an additional 320,425 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Apria during the first quarter worth $2,404,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Apria during the second quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Apria during the second quarter worth $240,000.

APR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Apria in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

