Celanese (NYSE:CE) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CE. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celanese from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $188.81.

Shares of CE stock opened at $167.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.47. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $115.42 and a fifty-two week high of $174.04.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Celanese will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

In related news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 1,376.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

