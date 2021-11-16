Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,440,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.18% of Cedar Realty Trust worth $41,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 524,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,840,000 after purchasing an additional 57,443 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 498,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 13,147 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 121,277 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDR opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $24.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.12. The stock has a market cap of $318.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($6.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($6.83). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 17.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

Cedar Realty Trust Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

