Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.61

Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €5.61 ($6.60) and traded as high as €5.95 ($7.00). Ceconomy shares last traded at €5.95 ($7.00), with a volume of 3 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CEC1 shares. Barclays set a €4.10 ($4.82) price target on shares of Ceconomy in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.60 ($6.59) price target on shares of Ceconomy in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €5.40 ($6.35) target price on shares of Ceconomy in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €5.06 ($5.95).

Get Ceconomy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 million and a P/E ratio of 11.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €5.73 and its 200-day moving average price is €5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.