CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) PT Lowered to C$76.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Pi Financial increased their target price on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC restated a buy rating and issued a C$82.00 price objective on shares of CCL Industries in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$80.25.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

CCL.B stock opened at C$66.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$68.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$69.29. The stock has a market cap of C$11.96 billion and a PE ratio of 20.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.28. CCL Industries has a 1 year low of C$57.12 and a 1 year high of C$75.19.

In related news, Senior Officer James Andrew Sellors sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.00, for a total value of C$2,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,073,672. Insiders sold a total of 30,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,399 in the last 90 days.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.