Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Shares Gap Up to $9.21

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.21, but opened at $9.64. Cazoo Group shares last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 262 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.80 target price for the company.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.46.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the third quarter worth $78,000. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the third quarter worth $130,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the third quarter worth $192,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the third quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the third quarter worth $11,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Cazoo Group Company Profile (NYSE:CZOO)

Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON.

