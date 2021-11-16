Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Shares Gap Up to $9.21

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.21, but opened at $9.64. Cazoo Group shares last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 262 shares trading hands.
Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.80 target price for the company.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.46.
Cazoo Group Company Profile (NYSE:CZOO)
Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON.
