Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded Catalyst Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Jonestrading reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CBIO opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.17. Catalyst Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.14). Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 86.04% and a negative net margin of 1,399.58%. The business had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 54,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 212,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 56,789 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

