Casino Betting Coin (CBC) Market Cap Hits $7.82 Million

Casino Betting Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 16th. Casino Betting Coin has a market capitalization of $7.82 million and $24,828.00 worth of Casino Betting Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Casino Betting Coin has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. One Casino Betting Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0502 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Casino Betting Coin Coin Profile

Casino Betting Coin is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2018. Casino Betting Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. Casino Betting Coin’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Casino Betting Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin . Casino Betting Coin’s official website is casinobettingcoin.com . Casino Betting Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Casino Betting Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casino Betting Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casino Betting Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casino Betting Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

