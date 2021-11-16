Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.07% of Casella Waste Systems worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter worth $49,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter worth $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 187.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter valued at $219,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Shares of CWST stock opened at $86.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.00. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.43 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $241.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $1,463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 164,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,062,947.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CWST. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.