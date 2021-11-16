Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its price objective cut by Desjardins from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CADNF has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC downgraded Cascades from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Cascades from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Cascades from C$22.75 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.93.

Shares of Cascades stock opened at $11.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.04. Cascades has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $14.66.

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

