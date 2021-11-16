Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 5,839 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,839 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.9% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $34,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $168.36. The company had a trading volume of 21,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,917. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $136.01 and a one year high of $168.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.45.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

