Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 2,594 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 171,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,180,000 after buying an additional 25,150 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 49,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,093. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $81.58 and a 52-week high of $83.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.