Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Purchases 409 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $7,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,026,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 233,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.32. The company had a trading volume of 7,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,435. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $42.71 and a one year high of $54.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.21 and its 200-day moving average is $51.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.