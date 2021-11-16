Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 71.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,034 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $145.65. The stock had a trading volume of 35,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,281. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $113.28 and a 52-week high of $145.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.35.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

