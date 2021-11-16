Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys 29,251 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 23.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 155,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,251 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for 0.7% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $13,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 68.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $94.07. 371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,297. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.47. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $71.39 and a 12 month high of $94.09.

