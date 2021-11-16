Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Zelman & Associates

Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $229.71.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

NYSE:CSL opened at $239.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.38. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $140.77 and a twelve month high of $243.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $2,210,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,126,523.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 650.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.