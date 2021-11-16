CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.280-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $273 million-$285 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $222.32 million.CarGurus also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.410-$1.430 EPS.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $38.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.56. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $39.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.81.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CARG shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarGurus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.70.

In other CarGurus news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $375,598.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,441,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,689,376.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $58,883.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 662,760 shares of company stock worth $22,102,207 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

