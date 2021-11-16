CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.410-$1.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $885 million-$897 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $829.93 million.CarGurus also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.280-$0.300 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $38.27. 25,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.81. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $39.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.56.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CARG. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarGurus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.70.

In other CarGurus news, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $28,779.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 3,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $122,990.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 662,760 shares of company stock worth $22,102,207. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

