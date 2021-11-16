CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:CMAX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,445. CareMax has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.96, a current ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CareMax by 444.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax during the second quarter worth approximately $741,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax during the third quarter worth approximately $858,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMAX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CareMax in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CareMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

CareMax Company Profile

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

